MESA, Ariz. — Warren J. Merriman, 75, of Mesa, Arizona, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020.

Warren was born in Jacksonville, Illinois, on March 2, 1945, to Burl and Julia (Edmonson) Merriman. He spent his childhood in nearby Bluffs. Warren graduated in 1963 from Bluffs High School and in 1967 from Illinois College in Jacksonville with a double major in physics and mathematics.

After college, Warren joined the Air Force, where he served as an aeronautical engineer working on F-111s. Upon leaving the Air Force, Warren moved to southern California, where he met his wife, Barbara (Strom) Merriman. They were married in 1975 and had two daughters. In 1989, the family moved to Arizona to be closer to Barbara's parents, but Warren always kept his affinity for California.

He enjoyed a nearly 40-year career as a mechanical engineer in the aerospace industry with Rockwell/Boeing. He worked on the NASA space shuttle program in California and later on Apache helicopters at the Boeing plant in Mesa before retiring in 2013. He also taught mechanical engineering at Cal State Long Beach.

Warren was a devout Christian who regularly attended church services. Outside of his career and family, Warren's interests included photography, playing the piano, listening to music (The Beach Boys were his all-time favorite), 3-cushion billiards, playing basketball, watching the Boston Celtics, drinking Pepsi — preferably with lots of ice — and, most of all, nostalgic drag car racing (which, when his passion began, simply was known as drag car racing). He was a member of Standard 1320, a group focused on drag racing from 1955 to 1971, and attended many nostalgic drag car racing events over the years, taking thousands of photos.

Warren is survived by his wife, Barbara; a brother, Alan, and Alan's wife, Joy, of Bluffs; a sister, Jane Anne Ford of Winchester; two daughters, Melissa Jensen (husband, Nick) of Tempe, Arizona, and Michelle Merriman of Austin, Texas; and three grandsons. He was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research or Redemption Gilbert Church in Gilbert, Arizona.