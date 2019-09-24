Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Warren "Don" Newingham. View Sign Service Information Airsman-Hires Funeral Home - White Hall 234 N. Main St. White Hall , IL 62092 (217)-374-2337 Send Flowers Obituary

WHITE HALL — Warren "Don" Newingham, 80, of White Hall passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Jersey Community Hospital.



He was born Feb. 6, 1939, in Hillview, the son of Clarence "Mink" and Rosa Henson Newingham. He married Diana Fisher on Nov. 20, 1960, at her parents' home in White Hall, and she survives.



Also surviving are two sons, Loren (Ogi) Newingham of Enterprise, Alabama, and Steven Newingham of White Hall; seven grandchildren, Jaakan Kraushaar, Jordan Lomelino, Gretchen Wibsono, and Anthony, Tanner, Shawnee and Alisha Newingham; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Nedra Hurshman of Pittsfield and Kay (Frances) Parker of White Hall; and three brothers, Norbert (Chris) Newingham of Washington, Gary Newingham of Bellville and Ned (Sylivia) Newingham of Gillespie. He was preceded in death by a son, Bradford Gene Newingham; four brothers, Virgil, Harold, Ralph and Gale Newingham; and a sister, Darlene Wallis.



Don served in the United States Navy from 1960 to 1964 as an aviation aircraft mechanic. He was stationed at Quonset Point, Rhode Island, on the aircraft carrier USS Wasp during the Bay of Pigs in Cuba. He worked out of the IEBW local 193 in Springfield as a tree trimmer for 35 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping but, most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.



A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall with burial to follow at Pine Tree Cemetery in Patterson. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday until the time of services at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.

