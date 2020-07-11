Wayne E. Gray, 88, of Waverly passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville.

Wayne was born on March 21, 1932, in Morgan County, the son of Ernest and Irene Hartsook Gray.

He married Alice Robson on Jan. 14, 1951, and she survives at Heritage Health in Jacksonville.

Wayne also is survived by two sons, Gary E. Gray of Hallsville, Missouri, and Michael P. (Kathleen) Gray of Jacksonville; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one brother, Allen Gray of Jacksonville; a brother-in-law, Preston Turner of Waverly; a sister-in-law, Paula Robson; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, David W. Gray; a grandchild, Nathan Gray; a daughter-in-law, Cathy Gray; two sisters, Eva Clements and Shirley Turner; three brothers-in-law, Clarence Clements, Carl Robson and Robert Robson; and one sister-in-law, Margery Gray.

Wayne worked as a farm hand and at Kordite in Jacksonville. He also was co-owner of Gray and Roach Lumber Yard in Franklin. He was a member of Wavery First Baptist Church. Wayne enjoyed raising sheep, mules and chickens on his small farm near Franklin. He also enjoyed working on his yard and drinking coffee with his friends in Waverly.

Private family services will be held with burial at Waverly East Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Waverly First Baptist Church, c/o Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home, 349 Tanner St., Waverly, IL 62692. Condolences may be sent to the family online at airsman-hires.com. Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements.