Wayne E. Magelitz, 82, of Jacksonville passed away Friday evening, March 29, 2019 at Heritage Health in Jacksonville. He was born May 24, 1936 in Winchester the son of William and Irene Hullinger Magelitz. He married Bettie M. Edwards on December 28, 1957 in Jacksonville and she survives.
He is also survived by two sons, Darrell Magelitz of Jacksonville and Danny (Lisa) Magelitz of Oshkosh, WI; three daughters, Patty (Jeff) Brogdon of Virginia, Pam Stevens (companion , Eric Groeteke) of Auburn and Penny (Les) Moore of Jacksonville; 8 grandchildren, Susan (Ian) Garwood, Christopher (Melissa) Werries, Alexander Werries, Jade Moore, Ariel (Chris) Hageman, Megan Magelitz, Shane (Kim) Magelitz and Nickolas Scott Magelitz; two great-grandchildren, Lincoln Garwood and Ava Werries.
Mr. Magelitz had been a truck driver for many years, having driven for Wal Mart, ETC, Western Commercial, Sodrell Truck Lines, Bray Truck Lines, Dot Foods, Braner Truck Lines, Schnitker Truck Lines and Western Asphalt. He was a member of Liter Baptist Church. He enjoyed working on old cars, especially his 1955, 56 and 57 Chevys and camping. He loved spending time with his family and was very proud of his grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Chapin Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 1:30-2:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Williamson Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to The Family. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.
Williamson Funeral Home
1405 Lincoln Avenue
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-1010
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Apr. 1, 2019