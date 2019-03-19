Wayne Edward Hill, 75, of Jacksonville died Friday, March 15, 2019, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.
He was born March 12, 1944, in Springfield, the son of Raymond and Ruth Johnson Hill. He married Linda Churchill in 1979, and they later divorced.
He is survived by two children, Tracy Hill and Jeremy Hill, both of Murrayville; a granddaughter, Nia; one sister, Charlotte Hovey; and one niece and two nephews, Debra Dobson, David Dobson II and Adam Dobson. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Dave Dobson Sr.
Wayne worked for IBEW Local 51 in Springfield. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He loved his animals and country life and rode Broncs bareback in Barstow, California. He loved Pepsi, fast cars and women. He also loved Elvis and rode on the back of his motorcycle with him in Graceland. Above all, he loved and supported his family.
A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville. The family will meet friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield. Memorials are suggested to the family to assist with funeral expenses. Condolences may be sent at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Mar. 19, 2019