Wayne Richard Miner
1934 - 2020
Wayne Richard Miner, 86, of Waverly died late Saturday afternoon, Nov. 21, 2020, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.

He was born March 2, 1934, south of Waverly, son of the late Everett and Anna Berndt Miner.

He married Priscilla "Kay" Ferris of Jacksonville on May 11, 1957, and she preceded him in death in 2007.

Surviving are four children, Victoria (David) Lewis, Richard (Moira) Miner, Pamela Miner and Jason Miner; two grandchildren, Beatrice Miner and Alec Miner; one sister, Eva Perry; 25 Miner nieces and nephews; and two Ferris nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Emma Nerone; and brothers, Gilbert, Clarence, Enneth, Robert, Elmer, Ernest and, in infancy, Melvin.

Wayne graduated from Waverly High School in 1952. He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served at Fort Huachuca, Arizona.

Wayne is a descendent of Amos Miner, who came to the Waverly area in the early 1830s as one of the Eastern families who established the "Little York" settlement. He was a retired farmer and owner of Miner Implement, the local Allis-Chalmers dealer. As owner of Miner Enterprises, he continued activity with various interests and enjoyed time with family and friends.

Private graveside services will be held. A Celebration of Life for Wayne will be held in 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Waverly Rescue Squad or Waverly American Legion, both c/o Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home, 349 Tanner St., Waverly, IL 62692. Condolences may be sent to the family online at airsman-hires.com.

The family wishes to acknowledge the following family and friends as Wayne's honorary pallbearers: David Lewis, Lenny Miner, Charles Perry, Randy Walls, Rocky Lowder and Morris Gray.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Neece Funeral Home
349 East Tanner
Waverly, IL 62692
(217) 435-2121
