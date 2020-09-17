SPRINGFIELD — Wendell Earl "Fizz" Hocking, 84, of Springfield passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at his home.

He was born on June 11, 1936, in Franklin, the son of the late Oliver L. "Tid" and Mary E. (Mansfield) Hocking. He married his high school sweetheart, Norma Faye Seymour, on Aug. 24, 1957, in Franklin. They shared 62 years of marriage. She preceded him in death on June 23, 2020.

A 1954 graduate of Franklin High School, Wendell was a co-owner of Contractor's Lumber City in Springfield prior to retirement and had worked in the lumber business for more than 60 years. He and Norma attended Wesley UMC and, later, Kumler UMC. Wendell was a member of the Elks Club, the 38 Club, and the Home Builders Association. Having a passion for sports, he coached Fairview Youth baseball for many years, was a Lanphier High School basketball fan, and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan who attended hundreds of games. Wendell also enjoyed playing cards with family and friends, and watching westerns, especially Gunsmoke. Never knowing a stranger, Wendell could strike up a conversation with anyone he met.

He is survived by two sons, Todd A. Hocking and Trevor K. Hocking, and a granddaughter, Ashley Faye Hocking, all of Springfield; his sister, Norma Jean (P.K.) Johnson of Newport, North Carolina; sisters-in-law, Mary Lou (Robert Smith) Seymour-Smith of Jacksonville, Linda Hocking of Raymond and Karma Braley Seymour of Pisgah; a brother-in-law, Carl Richards of Jacksonville; and several nieces and nephews.

Aside from his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by his aunt, who helped raise him, Eloise Baker; a sister, Elizabeth "Sis" Richards; and brothers, James, Milton, Robert and Lewis "Dee" Hocking.

A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at Bisch Funeral Home West, 2931 S. Koke Mill Road, Springfield. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Pastor Donald Goodenow and Judy Donley-Henderson will officiate. Burial will follow at Franklin Cemetery in Franklin.

Memorials may be made to Franklin Cemetery Association, Kumler United Food Pantry or the ALS Foundation.

