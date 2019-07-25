Wendell L. Jones, 74, of rural Franklin passed away peacefully Monday, July 22, 2019, at his home.
He was born Aug. 18, 1944, in Waverly, the son of Ernest and Iona Edwards Jones. He married Jo Ann Gass in 1963 in Jacksonville, and she survives.
He also is survived by three sons, Chris (Elaine) Jones and Robert (Laura) Jones of Columbia and John (Candace) Jones of Girard; five grandchildren, Cody Jones, Carter Jones, Andrew Jones, Amber Jones and Robert Jones; one brother, Howard (Mary) Jones of Jacksonville; and one sister, Kay Megginson of Jacksonville. He was preceded in death by one brother, Stanley Jones (surviving wife, Barb of Bethalto); three half-brothers, Willard Jones, Ernest Jones and Harold Jones; and one half-sister, Ruth Slaid.
Mr. Jones was a lifetime member of Springfield Local #137 Plumbers & Steamfitters. He also was a lifetime farmer and a member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church. He especially enjoyed traveling extensively with his family.
A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville, with burial at West Grove Cemetery near Thayer. The family will meet friends from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Jacksonville Public Library or Virden Public Library. Please join the family at their farm following the services. Condolences may be sent at buchanancody.com.
