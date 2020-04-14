Wendell Sexton, 84, of Waverly died Friday evening, April 10, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Jan. 20, 1936, in Monticello, Kentucky, son of the late Floyd and Eva Daniel Sexton.

He married Margaret Peters on Nov. 9, 1958, in Jacksonville, and she preceded him in death on Aug. 26, 2018.

Surviving are his children, Laurie Sprague and Angie Sexton (companion, Craig Barber), both of Waverly; five grandchildren, Darin Boggs of Springfield, Mandee Bresnahan (Chase) of Centerville, Missouri, Danielle Kesinger (Josh) of Waverly, Emilee Sadler (fiancé, Richard Conder) of Springfield and Jacob Sadler (companion, Kirston Warren) of Springfield; 13 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Helen McGarvey and Gladys Padgett (Gene), both of Jacksonville; one brother, Floyd Sexton Jr. (June) of Jacksonville; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a daughter, Patricia Jone; and two great-grandchildren, Saige Sadler and Henry Kesinger.

Wendell was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1957 as a tank commander. Wendell worked and retired from Mobil Chemical in Jacksonville. He loved to bowl and was on a team in the Monday Night Merchants League in Virden. He also loved to tinker and build and remodel houses for himself and his wife. He enjoyed watching old Westerns on TV, mainly "Gunsmoke" and "The Virginian".

Services will be private. Memorials may be made to Waverly Rescue Squad, c/o Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home, 349 Tanner St., Waverly, IL 62692. Condolences may be sent to the family online at airsman-hires.com.