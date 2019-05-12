MOUNT STERLING - Wesley J. Elliott, 72, of East Peoria and formerly of Mount Sterling, died Friday, May 10, 2019, at Farmington Country Manor Nursing Home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hendricker Funeral Home in Mount Sterling. Private burial will follow in the Perry Cemetery in Brown County with military services conducted at the graveside by the Mount Sterling American Legion Post #374 and the Illinois National Guard Funeral Honors Detail. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on May 12, 2019