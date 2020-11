ARENZVILLE — WILBUR KEITH LIPPERT, 91, of Arenzville, died Nov. 14. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17 at Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown with burial in Arenzville North Cemetery. The services will also be live streamed at 1 p.m. Tuesday on the funeral home website. There will be no visitation.