ASHLAND - William A. "Bill" Gardner, 92, of Ashland, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the Walker Nursing Home in Virginia.



He was born Aug. 11, 1926, in Oelwein, Iowa, the son of William Anson and Alice Mae Hastings Gardner. He married Mary Howard on Aug. 12, 1946, in Elsberry, Missouri, and she survives.



He is also survived by five children, Cheryl (Ed) Leischner of Arenzville, Kendra (Dave) Swain of Jacksonville, Alan (Kris) Gardner of Ashland, Kim (Steve) Dudley of Pleasant Plains and Beth (Jeff) Cosner of Ashland; 14 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by two brothers and four sisters.



Bill served with the U.S. Army Air Corps from 1944-46 during World War II and later served as a customer service agent with the Gulf, Mobile & Ohio Railroad and later with the Illinois Central Gulf Railroad. He retired in 1980 following 40 years of service. In addition, he prepared tax returns and provided bookkeeping services for many years.



A dedicated community servant, Bill was involved in many civic organizations including the Ashland VFW and American Legion Posts, former trustee for the Village of Ashland, and a former lay speaker and treasurer of Ashland United Methodist Church. He was more recently a member of Ashland Church of Christ. Bill was a founding member of the Cass County Housing Authority, serving as a commissioner and former board chairman over 46 years. In recognition of his devoted service, the housing authority recently dedicated their administrative building in his name. Yet he always reserved his greatest love for his family.



Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Ashland Church of Christ, with burial and military honors in Ashland Cemetery. The family will meet friends at the church from 10 a.m. Tuesday until the time of services. Memorial gifts are suggested to the Ashland Church of Christ or to Blessings In A Backpack. The Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Ashland is in charge of the arrangements.

