CARROLLTON — William C. "Bill" Coonrod, 83, of Carrollton died Monday evening, Nov. 16, 2020, at Boyd Memorial Hospital in Carrollton.

Born in White Hall on Sept. 24, 1937, he was the son of the late Francis and Alvera (Batty) Coonrod. He married the former Frances M. Hillis on Jan. 18, 1958, and she survives.

Also surviving are their children, Sherrill (Lee) Martin of Carrollton, David (Michelle) Coonrod of Moro, and Tim (Karen) Coonrod of Carrollton; seven grandchildren, Brandon Martin, Rachel (Brandon) Seagraves, Sam (Kara) Coonrod, Nathan Coonrod, Joe (Nicole) Coonrod, Patsy Coonrod and Gus Coonrod; three great-grandchildren, Hunter Martin, Traigor Seagraves and Archor Seagraves; and two sisters, Kay Morrow of White Hall and Patty (Pete) Barnett of White Hall.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Dennis Coonrod; a brother, Gary Coonrod; two sisters, Jackie Gill and Judy Pilkington; and a brother-in-law, Paul "Oop" Morrow.

Bill was a veteran of the United States Army and retired from Southern Pacific Railroad after 32 years.

Bill was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed watching his grandkids play any kind of sport. His wife and he would travel across the United States as the grandkids excelled. He went where they went. He loved the competition.

Bill was a Carrollton Hawks fan. If you didn't know Bill, you soon would. His outspoken personality is what most people might interpret as a know-it-all, being too strong or rubbing people the wrong way. But those of us who knew him and got to know him found him to be a breath of fresh air in a world where most of us are afraid to say the right things. Bill was loved by many people, but mainly by his wife and family. He will be missed.

Services will be held at a later date. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton is assisting the family at this time. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.