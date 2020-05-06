WINCHESTER — William D. Schoeneweis, 77, of Jacksonville and formerly of Alsey passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville. He was born Nov. 18, 1942, in Alton, the son of Warren and Elise Vandekerhove Schoeneweis. He married Barbara Harrington in September 1968 and she preceded him in death in 2006. He later married Beatrice Eileen Hull on Sept. 9, 2006, in Alsey, and she survives. Also surviving are a daughter, Cathy (Jerry) Williamson of Florrisant, Missouri; a son, William Allen Schoeneweis (Marje Wright) of Joplin, Missouri; a stepdaughter, Laura (Floyd) Lomelino of Jacksonville; two stepsons, Rick (Candy) Carmean of Mexico, Missouri, and Robert (Mandy) Carmean of Monroe City, Missouri; four grandchildren, Jessica (Dakota) Sellars, Jared (Jessica) Williamson, Jordan Williamson and Kimber Lee Schoeneweis; 13 stepgrandchildren; four great-grandchildren; 14 great-stepgrandchildren; a brother, Robert Schoeneweis of Arkansas; and a sister, Carma (Roy) Robinson of Alabama. He was preceded in death by his parents. Bill served in the United States Army Reserve from 1961 to 1967. He was the Scott County Road District 2 commissioner for 20 years. He enjoyed making horse buggies, raising horses, raising dairy cows, attending horse progress shows, visiting with his Amish friends, and spending time with his grandchildren. Suneral services will be private with burial at St. Mary's Cemetery in Fieldon. Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Cemetery. Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from May 6 to May 7, 2020.