Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Dale "Bill" Pennell Sr.. View Sign Service Information Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-1010 Send Flowers Obituary

William D. Pennell, Sr., 81, of Stewartville, Minnesota and formerly of Jacksonville passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Stewartville Care Center in Stewartville, Minnesota.



He was born Oct. 21, 1938, in Morgan County the son of Kenneth "Jack" and Freda Craddock Pennell.



He is survived by three sons; William Dale Pennell (Kathy Clark) of Jacksonville, Kevin Lee (Lana) Pennell of Goodletsville, Tennessee and Bruce Wayne (Rebecca ) Pennell of Stewartville, Minnesota; four grandchildren, Christina Pennell Dirden, husband Ryan Dirden, Katy Pennell, Cody Pennell and Winston Pennell; three brothers, Keith (Dixie) Pennell of Murrayville, John (Donna) Pennell of Winchester and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one brother, Bud Pennell; and two sisters, Jackie Taylor and Phyllis Long.



Bill Pennell and his family owned Pennell Potted Plants for several years. Mr. Pennell had been employed by Green Thumb Plant and later worked for many years as a truck driver. He was a member of Westfair Baptist Church in Jacksonville and Harmony Lodge 3 A.F. & A.M. in Jacksonville. He enjoyed fishing, going to car races and truck and tractor pulls, and most of all his grandchildren.



A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Williamson Funeral Home with burial at Murrayville Cemetery. The family will meet friends from noon-2 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association, Westfair Baptist Church or to the Harmony Lodge 3 A.F. & A.M in Jacksonville. Condolences may be left online at William D. Pennell, Sr., 81, of Stewartville, Minnesota and formerly of Jacksonville passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Stewartville Care Center in Stewartville, Minnesota.He was born Oct. 21, 1938, in Morgan County the son of Kenneth "Jack" and Freda Craddock Pennell.He is survived by three sons; William Dale Pennell (Kathy Clark) of Jacksonville, Kevin Lee (Lana) Pennell of Goodletsville, Tennessee and Bruce Wayne (Rebecca ) Pennell of Stewartville, Minnesota; four grandchildren, Christina Pennell Dirden, husband Ryan Dirden, Katy Pennell, Cody Pennell and Winston Pennell; three brothers, Keith (Dixie) Pennell of Murrayville, John (Donna) Pennell of Winchester and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one brother, Bud Pennell; and two sisters, Jackie Taylor and Phyllis Long.Bill Pennell and his family owned Pennell Potted Plants for several years. Mr. Pennell had been employed by Green Thumb Plant and later worked for many years as a truck driver. He was a member of Westfair Baptist Church in Jacksonville and Harmony Lodge 3 A.F. & A.M. in Jacksonville. He enjoyed fishing, going to car races and truck and tractor pulls, and most of all his grandchildren.A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Williamson Funeral Home with burial at Murrayville Cemetery. The family will meet friends from noon-2 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association, Westfair Baptist Church or to the Harmony Lodge 3 A.F. & A.M in Jacksonville. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Jan. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close