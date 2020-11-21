SUN CITY WEST, Ariz. — William David "Dave" Anderson, 78, of Sun City West passed away on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. After his health declined rapidly over the past few months, he died peacefully with his family by his side.

William David "Dave" Anderson was born in Virginia, Illinois, on Feb. 16, 1942, to father William Evans Anderson and mother Crystal Lynn. One of seven siblings, Dave possessed a competitive spirit and remarkable work ethic. This was demonstrated in his youth through his athletic accomplishments in boxing, baseball, track and football. He always held jobs on top of his schoolwork and athletics, and was known as the hardest worker on any job.

After high school, Dave became an apprentice and then a skilled carpenter for Carpenter's Local 270 union in Springfield, Illionis. On Feb. 10, 1961, Dave married the love of his life, Deanna Jane Smith, in their hometown of Virginia. Dave and Deanna became proud parents to three boys, Todd, Troy and Joel. They then became proud grandparents to five grandchildren. Most recently Dave and Deanna became proud great-grandparents to their first great-grandchild.

Dave loved God and his family above all else in life. He also loved his work supervising the construction of many buildings that still stand in Springfield. Dave enjoyed gardening, traveling and following all the activities of his sons and grandchildren. He and Deanna made friends everywhere they went and have always enjoyed the many deep and loving relationships they cultivated over the years.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Floyd and Deidrick "Rick"; sisters, Betty, Ruth and Mildred; and his eldest son, Todd. He is survived by his beloved wife, Deanna; children, Joel (Jennifer) and Troy (Tamara); grandchildren, Shane (Angela), Rylan, Ethan, Baylor and Braden; and a great-granddaughter, Capri.

No services will be held.