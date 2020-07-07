WINCHESTER — William E. "Earl" Brown, 97, of Decatur and formerly of Winchester passed away early Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Decatur.

He was born in Scott County, the son of the late Arthur and Lillie Owens Brown. He attended Big Swan country school and served his country as a U.S. Army staff sergeant and squad leader in the Ardennes, Rhineland and Central Europe campaigns. He married Delores Neff on Aug. 16, 1947. He was a farmer. He enjoyed bird hunting, pitching horse shoes, bowling and watching Cardinals baseball. He was a member of Temple Baptist Church in Decatur and the American Legion.

Surviving are his wife, Delores, at home; their children, Bill Brown of Jacksonville, Russell (Dianna) Brown of Kenney, Ronnie (Vickie) Brown of Jacksonville, Brenda Moore of Decatur, Don (Francie) Brown of Decatur, Gloria Brown of Decatur, Bruce Brown of Warrensburg and Rich (Madonna) Brown of Warrensburg; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; and his brother, Glenn Brown of Pennsylvania. Preceding him in death were a son,Gary Brown; a great-grandson, Brody Brown; five brothers and six sisters.

A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester. Burial with military honors will be at Winchester City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday until the time of the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Temple Baptist Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be sent to the family at airsman-hires.com.