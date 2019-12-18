Guest Book View Sign Service Information Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Virginia Chapel 102 S. Cass St. Virginia , IL 62691 (217)-452-3031 Prayer Service 3:45 PM St. Luke Catholic Church Virginia , IL View Map Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM St. Luke Catholic Church Virginia , IL View Map Funeral Mass 10:30 AM St. Luke Catholic Church Virginia , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

VIRGINIA — William E. "Bill" Garver Sr., 89, of Virginia died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Walker Nursing Home in Virginia.



He was born Aug. 23, 1930, in Decatur, the son of Earl and Clara Young Garver. He married Betty Hantle on Sept. 17, 1949, in Decatur and she survives.



He also is survived by nine children, Debby (Richard) Krohe, Kathy (Ed) Snow, Chris (Michael) Yost, Diane (James) Dambacher, Beth (Ricky) Cox, Bill (Jackie) Garver Jr., David (Aura) Garver, Patrick (Anita) Garver and Tim Garver; 29 grandchildren; and 43 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother; one sister; two infant siblings; and two grandchildren, Micah and Autumn.



Mr. Garver spent his life working in the meat packing industry. His biggest love was horse riding and roping. He announced the Western quarter horse show at the Illinois State Fair for more than 45 years and was honored in 2012 as Mr. Illinois for a Day. He was inducted in 2008 into the Illinois Quarter Horse Association Hall of Fame. He served on the Virginia Park Board and was president when Jenny Marr Dunaway Park was created. Bill was active in Little League as a coach and umpire and also was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. He announced Virginia football games for many years and served as emcee of the Virginia Bar-B-Q for more than 40 years. He also served as Virginia township supervisor for 14 years. In his retirement, Bill was a pre-k bus driver for Virginia schools for many years. He was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church.



A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at St. Luke Catholic Church in Virginia, with burial at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Virginia. A prayer service will be at 3:45 p.m. Thursday at the church, where the family will meet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Memorials are suggested to Walker Nursing Home Activity Fund, or . Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Virginia is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at VIRGINIA — William E. "Bill" Garver Sr., 89, of Virginia died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Walker Nursing Home in Virginia.He was born Aug. 23, 1930, in Decatur, the son of Earl and Clara Young Garver. He married Betty Hantle on Sept. 17, 1949, in Decatur and she survives.He also is survived by nine children, Debby (Richard) Krohe, Kathy (Ed) Snow, Chris (Michael) Yost, Diane (James) Dambacher, Beth (Ricky) Cox, Bill (Jackie) Garver Jr., David (Aura) Garver, Patrick (Anita) Garver and Tim Garver; 29 grandchildren; and 43 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother; one sister; two infant siblings; and two grandchildren, Micah and Autumn.Mr. Garver spent his life working in the meat packing industry. His biggest love was horse riding and roping. He announced the Western quarter horse show at the Illinois State Fair for more than 45 years and was honored in 2012 as Mr. Illinois for a Day. He was inducted in 2008 into the Illinois Quarter Horse Association Hall of Fame. He served on the Virginia Park Board and was president when Jenny Marr Dunaway Park was created. Bill was active in Little League as a coach and umpire and also was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. He announced Virginia football games for many years and served as emcee of the Virginia Bar-B-Q for more than 40 years. He also served as Virginia township supervisor for 14 years. In his retirement, Bill was a pre-k bus driver for Virginia schools for many years. He was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church.A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at St. Luke Catholic Church in Virginia, with burial at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Virginia. A prayer service will be at 3:45 p.m. Thursday at the church, where the family will meet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Memorials are suggested to Walker Nursing Home Activity Fund, or . Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Virginia is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at buchanancody.com. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Dec. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close