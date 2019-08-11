William E. Halligan, 86, of Sharon, Wisconsin, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019.
He was born Oct. 11, 1932, in Jacksonville, the son of James and Frances Halligan.
He is survived by his sons, Shane (wife, Janet) Halligan of Ringwood and Gary (wife, Kim) Merritt of Fort Pierce, Florida; and daughters, Terry (husband, Scott) Michel of Sharon, Wisconsin, Sherry (husband, Rick) Fennecken of Glasgow, Kentucky, and Jerri Sue (husband, Jerry) Barber of Auburn, Kentucky; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two brothers, Gerald (wife, Kathy) Halligan of Jacksonville and John (wife, Ann) Halligan of Arlington, Texas; and two sisters, Joyce Halligan of Phoenix, Arizona and Patty Halligan of Jacksonville.
He was preceded in death by one son, Harlan Halligan; his wife from his first marriage, Joan Halligan; his wife from his second marriage, Myrna Halligan; and one brother, J.R. Halligan.
William served in the Navy during the Korean War and worked as a heavy equipment operator and a long-distance truck driver. He enjoyed the outdoors taking care of his trees, flowers and animals.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Antioch Cemetery in Jacksonville. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements. Memorials are suggested to PAWS (animal rescue) in Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Aug. 11, 2019