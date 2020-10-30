William E. Stewart, 47, of Jacksonville died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at his home.

He was born on July 9, 1973, to Bonnie Eldridge of Rushville and Robert E. Stewart (wife, Carol) of Jacksonville. He married Nicoli Jones on June 14, 2019.

In addition to his wife, William is survived by four children, Kristina Lacy, John Smith, Steven Smith and Zackary Stewart; three grandchildren, Alaina, Oaklyn and Rowan; and a sister, Rebecca Grim (Steve).

Private visitation was Oct. 1 at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville.