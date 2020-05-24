VIRGINIA — William E. "Ed" Wilhite, 80, of rural Virginia died Thursday, May 21 at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville. He was born May 1, 1940, in Virginia, the son of Eddie and Louise Baldwin Wilhite. He married Sue Birdsell on May 15, 1965, in Literberry and she preceded him in death on March 16, 2015. He is survived by two daughters and one son, Deborah S. Wilhite, Dorothy L. Wilhite, and James E. "Eddie" Wilhite, all of rural Virginia. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and one brother, James Floyd Wilhite. Mr. Wilhite worked in construction and farmed for many years. He loved working on cars. A private family funeral service will be held with burial at Zion Cemetery south of Virginia. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association. The Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Virginia is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from May 24 to May 25, 2020.