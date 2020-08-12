1/1
William Edmund Chalk
CHESNEE, S.C. — William Edmund Chalk, 64, loving husband of Betty Renfro Chalk, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at his home in Inman.

Born Nov. 30, 1955, in Mankato, Minnesota, he was the son of William Charles Chalk (Ruth) of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and the late Dorothy Boren. He was a former route salesman for Interior Plant Scape of Greenville and a member of St. Margaret's Episcopal Church in Boiling Springs.

In addition to his wife, father and stepmother, he is survived by two daughters, Carrie Chalk and Kaitlin Chalk, both of Inman; sisters, Carrie Templin (Donald) of Finley, Ohio, Deanna Boyer of Crystal River, Florida, and Kaye Czarnecki of Port St. Lucie, Florida; and five grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his mother and a son, Geoffrey Efaw.

Services were Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Harris-Nadeau Mortuary in Chesnee with the Rev. John Renfro officiating.

The family is at the home. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting harrisnadeaumortuary.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
