WILLIAM EDWARD "BILL" PORTER SR. , 76, of Jacksonville died Nov. 13. Graveside service, 11 a.m. Monday at Jacksonville East Cemetery. Visitation, 10:30-11 a.m. Monday at the cemetery. Face masks and social distancing are required. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is charge of arrangements.



