GREENFIELD — William Eugene "Bill" Kuhnline, 69, of Greenfield died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Royal Oaks Care Center in Kewanee.

He was born Aug. 23, 1951, in Carrollton to Francis L. and Emily (Daum) Kuhnline.

He is survived by his brothers, Edward Francis Kuhnline of Rockbridge and Donald Joseph Kuhnline of Carrollton; an uncle, Joe Kuhnline of Alton; an aunt, Sister Thecla Kuhnline of Springfield; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother, James Francis Kuhnline.

Bill was a graduate of Greenfield High School, Class of 1970. He worked as a carpenter with Wayne Dodson and Dave Reese for many years, and restored furniture and caned chairs. He enjoyed cooking for the Greenfield Library chili cookoff and won prizes many times. He was a member of St. Michael's Church and its Men's Club, and the Quincy Cursillo.

A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Oak Wood Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to attend. COVID-19 regulations will be in place. Memorials are suggested to St. Michael's Church or Greenfield Public Library.

Shields-Bishop Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of arrangements.