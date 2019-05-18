Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William G. Kindred. View Sign Service Information Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-1010 Prayer Service 3:45 PM Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL View Map Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Church of Our Saviour Send Flowers Obituary

William G. Kindred, 81, of Jacksonville died Thursday, May 16, 2019, at his residence.



He was born Oct. 16, 1937, in Morgan County, the son of Byron and Lucille Rogers Kindred. He married Elizabeth Ann Whalen at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Franklin, and she preceded him in death on Sept. 4, 2010.



Bill is survived by three sons, William A. Kindred of Allen, Texas, Steven L. Kindred of Gilbert, Arizona, and Joseph M. (Christi) Kindred of Jacksonville; four grandchildren, Mackenzie, Ali, Brody and Mason; one great-grandchild, Kaiya; two sisters, Catherine Timmons of Jacksonville and Constance (John) Satler of Springfield; four brothers, Donald (Betty) Kindred, John (Mary) Kindred, Thomas Kindred and Daniel (Carol Ann) Kindred, all of Jacksonville; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Louise "Peg" Pennell and Betty Lea Kindred; and two brothers, James Kindred and Michael Joseph Kindred.



Bill was a truck driver for K.E. Vas and also owned and operated Kindred Trucking. He also served as road commissioner for District 13 in Morgan County. Following retirement, Bill worked at County Market for several years. Bill attended Routt High School and was a member of Church of Our Saviour and Knights of Columbus. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed gardening and hanging out with his grandchildren.



A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Church of Our Saviour, with burial at Sacred Heart Cemetery near Franklin. The family will meet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Williamson Funeral Home. A prayer service will be conducted at 3:45 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Routt Education Foundation/Kindred Scholarship.

