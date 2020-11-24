ROODHOUSE — William Hudson Todd, 92, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at White Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center after a long illness. He had been very active until a fall when he was 50.

Bill was born on Oct. 30, 1928, in Roodhouse. He grew up during the Depression and worked his early years with his mom and dad at the Todds' restaurant. He graduated from high school and later joined the Army, serving in Korea as a cook and attaining the rank of sergeant before returning home in 1952 to work as a bricklayer. He built all kinds of homes and fireplaces in the surrounding communities.

Bill loved life and had a soft heart. He loved to ride his bike around town, read, and make things, including home-brewed beer and wine. He also made his own boats, hang gliders, kites and sails, and loved to take his boys to the pond to check the fish traps. His favorite saying was "Use it up, wear it out; make it do, or do without." He enjoyed traveling every summer across America and Canada and loved the Rocky Mountains. He went to England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales and France one summer, and it made his heart smile. He was a history buff and followed the path of the Civil War several summers. We all loved his passion for history and for what was right.

He has three sons, Mark (wife, RuthAnn) of Decatur, Aaron of Roodhouse and Scott of Roodhouse; a grandson, Jamie (wife, Christina) of Decatur; three great-grandchildren, Collin, Taylor and Kristopher, all of Decatur; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.