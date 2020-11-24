1/1
William Hudson Todd
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ROODHOUSE — William Hudson Todd, 92, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at White Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center after a long illness. He had been very active until a fall when he was 50.

Bill was born on Oct. 30, 1928, in Roodhouse. He grew up during the Depression and worked his early years with his mom and dad at the Todds' restaurant. He graduated from high school and later joined the Army, serving in Korea as a cook and attaining the rank of sergeant before returning home in 1952 to work as a bricklayer. He built all kinds of homes and fireplaces in the surrounding communities.

Bill loved life and had a soft heart. He loved to ride his bike around town, read, and make things, including home-brewed beer and wine. He also made his own boats, hang gliders, kites and sails, and loved to take his boys to the pond to check the fish traps. His favorite saying was "Use it up, wear it out; make it do, or do without." He enjoyed traveling every summer across America and Canada and loved the Rocky Mountains. He went to England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales and France one summer, and it made his heart smile. He was a history buff and followed the path of the Civil War several summers. We all loved his passion for history and for what was right.

He has three sons, Mark (wife, RuthAnn) of Decatur, Aaron of Roodhouse and Scott of Roodhouse; a grandson, Jamie (wife, Christina) of Decatur; three great-grandchildren, Collin, Taylor and Kristopher, all of Decatur; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved