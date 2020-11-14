1/1
William Joseph "Bill" Likes
1939 - 2020
William Joseph "Bill" Likes, 81, of Murrayville died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.

Bill was born July 17, 1939, in Brown County, the oldest child of Russel T. and Florence Williams Likes. He married Joan S. Newman on July 13, 1958, in Brown County, and she survives.

He also is survived by a son, Billy Joe (Debra) Likes of New London, Missouri; a daughter, Tori Werries of Meredosia; a sister, Judy (George) Clayton of White Hall; a granddaughter, Britney (Michael) Smith of Brillion, Wisconsin; three grandsons, Derek (Courtney) Likes of Manitowoc, Wisconsin, and Nicholas and Nathan Werries of Meredosia; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Bill attended Meredosia High School, graduating in 1958. Shortly after graduating, he married his high school sweetheart, Joan, on July 13, 1958. Bill joined National Starch in Meredosia in 1963 and retired in 2000 after 37 years. Bill held various officer positions with Boilermakers Local 484.

A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville. A walk-through visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at the funeral home. Because of pandemic requirements, occupancy will be limited to 25 people at a time during the visitation and service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to Murrayville Volunteer Rescue Squad or Sarcoma Foundation of America. Condolences may be sent at buchanancody.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel - Jacksonville
NOV
16
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel - Jacksonville
Funeral services provided by
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel - Jacksonville
1100 Lincoln Ave.
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-4000
Memories & Condolences

November 13, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to Joan and family. May your memories give you peace and comfort.
Ron & Marilyn Lawless
Friend
November 13, 2020
So sorry for your loss.
Donnie Whewell
Friend
