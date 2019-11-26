BROOKSHIRE, Texas — William Lowell Nergenah of Brookshire and formerly of Jacksonville, Illinois, died Monday, June 11, 2018, at his home.
Born Nov. 20, 1955, in Jacksonville, the son of Robert L. and Elynor McFadden Nergenah, Bill graduated in 1974 from Jacksonville High School. He served with the U.S. Marine Corps for four years before moving to Texas, where he worked as a machinist with Dresser Industries.
Bill is survived by his sister, Mary N. (Gene) Fergurson of Jacksonville; a nephew, Brett C. Haney of Jacksonville; two nieces, Anna V. Fergurson of Jacksonville and Hallie E. Fergurson of Indianapolis; and, until his death on Bill's birthday, Nov. 20, his brother, Bruce R. Nergenah of Houston. He was preceded in death by his parents. Inurnment will be at Ebenezer Cemetery in Jacksonville.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Nov. 26, 2019