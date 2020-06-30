WINCHESTER — William M. "Bill" Milliken, 100, of Winchester passed away early Monday morning, June 29, 2020, in Winchester.

He was born Sept. 18, 1919, in Scott County, the son of Ben and Pearl Hester Milliken.

Bill was a 1937 graduate of Winchester High School and a 1939 graduate of Gem City Business College. He worked for an oil well supply company in Salem until he was inducted into the U.S. Army in 1941. He served honorably in the South Pacific until the end of the war. He began his career with Illinois Rural Electric in 1945, starting as a lineman. He retired in 1981 as a breaker maintenance supervisor. He was a member of Winchester First Baptist Church and Winchester American Legion. Bill enjoyed spending time visiting and sharing stories with his friends.

Preceding him in death were his four sisters, Veda Milliken, Margaret Milliken, Aletha Milliken and Helen Milliken.

A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Winchester City Cemetery, where military honors will be conducted. Visitation will be from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Thursday at Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church. Condolences may be left at airsman-hires.com.