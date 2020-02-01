Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William R. "Bill" Goodall. View Sign Service Information Airsman-Hires Funeral Home - White Hall 234 N. Main St. White Hall , IL 62092 (217)-374-2337 Visitation 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM Airsman-Hires Funeral Home - White Hall 234 N. Main St. White Hall , IL 62092 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Airsman-Hires Funeral Home - White Hall 234 N. Main St. White Hall , IL 62092 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WHITE HALL - William R. ""Bill"" Goodall, 82, of White Hall, passed peacefully Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, surrounded by his family.



He was born, Sept. 15, 1937, in White Hall, the son of Marion and Gertrude Anderson Goodall. He married Judith L. ""Judy"" Hart Oct. 4, 1956, in Mississippi and she survives.



He is also survived by three children, Steven (wife, Sheri) Goodall of Roodhouse, Linda Coultas of White Hall and Tracy (husband, Pat) Rembusch of Springfield; eight grandchildren, Bryan (Gretchen) Goodall, Shane Coultas, Amy (Chris) Urzi, Luke (Lindsey) Coultas, Sara (Brittney) Coultas, Jordyn Graham, and Lindsey (fiancé, Garrett) White and Cody White; eight great-grandchildren, Dalton and Parker Coultas, Libby and Lucy Coultas, a great grandson on the way, Abigail and Carmelina Urzi and Emilyn Goodall; a great-great grandson, Nathaniel Coultas; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, John and Robert ""Bob"" Goodall; and one great grandson, Coleman Urzi.



Bill farmed with his dad in the Apple Creek area, drove a Wareco gas truck for many years, was a heavy equipment operator for Isringhausen train Derailment Company in Jerseyville and Hulcher train Derailment Company in Virden and later in life he owned his own bulldozing business.



He enjoyed boating, hunting, fishing and rarely missed any of his grandchildren and great grandchildren's sporting events, dance recitals and cheerleading events. More than anything Bill loved his family and spending time with them.



A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall, with burial at White Hall Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials are suggested to White Hall Police Department Youth Fund. Condolences may be left online at WHITE HALL - William R. ""Bill"" Goodall, 82, of White Hall, passed peacefully Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, surrounded by his family.He was born, Sept. 15, 1937, in White Hall, the son of Marion and Gertrude Anderson Goodall. He married Judith L. ""Judy"" Hart Oct. 4, 1956, in Mississippi and she survives.He is also survived by three children, Steven (wife, Sheri) Goodall of Roodhouse, Linda Coultas of White Hall and Tracy (husband, Pat) Rembusch of Springfield; eight grandchildren, Bryan (Gretchen) Goodall, Shane Coultas, Amy (Chris) Urzi, Luke (Lindsey) Coultas, Sara (Brittney) Coultas, Jordyn Graham, and Lindsey (fiancé, Garrett) White and Cody White; eight great-grandchildren, Dalton and Parker Coultas, Libby and Lucy Coultas, a great grandson on the way, Abigail and Carmelina Urzi and Emilyn Goodall; a great-great grandson, Nathaniel Coultas; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, John and Robert ""Bob"" Goodall; and one great grandson, Coleman Urzi.Bill farmed with his dad in the Apple Creek area, drove a Wareco gas truck for many years, was a heavy equipment operator for Isringhausen train Derailment Company in Jerseyville and Hulcher train Derailment Company in Virden and later in life he owned his own bulldozing business.He enjoyed boating, hunting, fishing and rarely missed any of his grandchildren and great grandchildren's sporting events, dance recitals and cheerleading events. More than anything Bill loved his family and spending time with them.A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall, with burial at White Hall Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials are suggested to White Hall Police Department Youth Fund. Condolences may be left online at www.Airsman-Hires.com. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close