WHITE HALL - William R. ""Bill"" Goodall, 82, of White Hall, passed peacefully Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, surrounded by his family.
He was born, Sept. 15, 1937, in White Hall, the son of Marion and Gertrude Anderson Goodall. He married Judith L. ""Judy"" Hart Oct. 4, 1956, in Mississippi and she survives.
He is also survived by three children, Steven (wife, Sheri) Goodall of Roodhouse, Linda Coultas of White Hall and Tracy (husband, Pat) Rembusch of Springfield; eight grandchildren, Bryan (Gretchen) Goodall, Shane Coultas, Amy (Chris) Urzi, Luke (Lindsey) Coultas, Sara (Brittney) Coultas, Jordyn Graham, and Lindsey (fiancé, Garrett) White and Cody White; eight great-grandchildren, Dalton and Parker Coultas, Libby and Lucy Coultas, a great grandson on the way, Abigail and Carmelina Urzi and Emilyn Goodall; a great-great grandson, Nathaniel Coultas; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, John and Robert ""Bob"" Goodall; and one great grandson, Coleman Urzi.
Bill farmed with his dad in the Apple Creek area, drove a Wareco gas truck for many years, was a heavy equipment operator for Isringhausen train Derailment Company in Jerseyville and Hulcher train Derailment Company in Virden and later in life he owned his own bulldozing business.
He enjoyed boating, hunting, fishing and rarely missed any of his grandchildren and great grandchildren's sporting events, dance recitals and cheerleading events. More than anything Bill loved his family and spending time with them.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall, with burial at White Hall Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials are suggested to White Hall Police Department Youth Fund. Condolences may be left online at www.Airsman-Hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020