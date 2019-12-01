WHITE HALL - William R. "Randy" Harp, 70, of White Hall passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at his residence.
He was born May 13, 1949, in Jacksonville, the son of Richard and Dolores Lynn Harp. He married Michaelle Early Sept. 19, 2018, and she survives.
He is also survived by his mother, Dolores Harp of Roodhouse; two daughters, Amber (Cary) Bruns of Winchester and Amy Clanton of St. Genevieve, Missouri; two step-sons, Samuel Drye and Daniel Drye both of Salisbury, North Carolina; five grandchildren, Hannah Janus, Wayne Bruns, Haley, Connner, and Britani Clanton; three sisters, Lyn Anne (Jim) Ballard of White Hall, Beth (Charlie) Huffines of Roodhouse, Dixie (Don Burton) Harp of White Hall; a brother, Richard (Yvonne) Harp of Carrollton, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father.
Randy served in the United States Army from 1969-1971 stationed in Germany. He then worked for the United States Postal Service for more than 30 years. He was a former member of the former Roodhouse Methodist Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading, and history.
Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Chloe Foundation. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Dec. 1, 2019