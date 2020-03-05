SHERIDAN, Wyo. — Dr. William S. McKinley, 84, passed away from complications from Parkinson's disease on March 4, 2020, at Green House Living for Sheridan.

Dr. McKinley was born in Belleville, Illinois, to Walter and L. Marie (Broberg) McKinley. He graduated from Golden (Illinois) High School. While in high school, he played basketball and baseball. He also milked cows and drove a tractor at a nearby farm. He went to college for one year. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army and served three years in a Nike guided missiles unit, after which he returned to college. There he earned bachelor's and master's degrees in mathematics from Western Illinois University. Later, he earned a doctorate in mathematics education at the University of Northern Colorado.

Bill and Betty Ross were married in 1958 at Roseland Presbyterian Church in Chicago. They had no children but were adopted by two young girls, who have remained close over the years.

Bill taught for more than 37 years, at the high school level in Park Forest and Olympia Fields, Illinois, and at the collegiate level. He taught at Western Illinois University; the University of Northern Colorado; Eastern Montana College (MSUB) in Billings, Montana; and at Illinois College in Jacksonville, Illinois, from which he retired as a professor of mathematics. After moving to Sheridan, he also taught at Sheridan College.

He was a member of the Mathematical Association of America and the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics.

He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA) in Sheridan and served as deacon and elder of First Presbyterian Church (USA) while in Jacksonville, Illinois.

Over the years, Bill and Betty enjoyed camping in many of the western national parks and hiking, backpacking and camping in the mountains of Montana, Wyoming, Colorado and New Mexico. They also enjoyed traveling all over the U.S. and internationally, including Canada, Alaska, Mexico, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, and the Baltic Sea countries including Germany, Russia, Finland and Estonia.

Bill played tennis and ran several Montana Half Marathons before running the Montana Marathon. A neighbor brought him a bottle of Champagne and declared him an official "Marathon Man"!

In Sheridan, he served on the Active Older Adult Sports Committee for the Sheridan YMCA, did taxes at the senior center, and helped with the Lunch Together program and other church activities.

His hobbies included reading, especially history; doing the New York Times crossword puzzles; Suduko; and following the St. Louis Cardinals.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert (Cynthia). Also, his much loved cats, Mickey and Minnie.

He is survived by his wife, Betty; nephews, Kevin, James (Mindi) and David (Niji); a niece, Erin (Barry); a special daughter, Holly (Bruce); and a special granddaughter, August (Mark).

Cremation has taken place. Graveside services will be at a later date at Tilden (Illinois) Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Bill's name may be made to: Illinois College for the Smith Prizes in Mathematics, 1101 W. College Ave., Jacksonville, IL 62650; or First Presbyterian Church, 870 W. College Ave., Jacksonville, IL 62650.

Champion Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at championfh.com.