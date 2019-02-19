William Stanford "Stan" Boots, 66, of Jacksonville passed away Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.
He was born Feb. 18, 1952, in Louisiana, Missouri, the son of Donald and Lela Cox Boots.
He is survived by three sons, Thomas (Amanda) Angelo of Chapin, Michael and Jason; one daughter, Michelle; four grandchildren, Jakob, Makenzie, Alex and Michael; his mother, Lela Boots of Athens; one brother, Marty (Carrie) Boots of Jacksonville; one sister, Debbie Boots of East Alton; two stepbrothers, Jack Hale of East Alton and Robert Hale of Wood River; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Boots; one brother, Donald Boots Jr.; and one sister, Patricia Boots Rice Knox.
Stan had been a truck driver for more than 30 years. He served in the United States Army.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the family. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Feb. 19, 2019