WINCHESTER — William W. "Bill" Bruns, 66, of Winchester passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.
He was born June 26, 1953, in Jacksonville, the son of Wayne E. and Johanna Alfs Bruns. He married Rebecca "Becky" Guthrie on April 26, 1999, in Pittsfield.
Surviving are his wife, Becky Bruns of Winchester; children, Chris Bruns of Palmyra, Missouri, Cary (Amber) Bruns of Winchester, Krista (Jacob) Gauges of Alsey and Isaiah (Ashley) Crader of Alsey; grandchildren, Hannah, Wayne, Cheyenne, Breanna, Bentley, Skylar, Emmanuel and David; his mother, Johanna Bruns of Winchester; and a brother, Robert (Debbie) Bruns of Lamont.
Bill was a member of the American Truck Drivers Association, NRA and the National Spotted Horse Association. He loved horses and politics. He watched the Fox channel 24/7.
A funeral will be at 1 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at Daws Family Funeral Home in Winchester with interment at Shearer Cemetery in New Canton. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the funeral home. Condolences may be left online at dawsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on July 23, 2019