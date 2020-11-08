ELDRED — William W. Maguire, 82 of Eldred passed away Friday, Nov. 6 at Boyd Memorial Hospital in Carrollton. He was born Dec. 4, 1937 in Alton, the son of Coy and Thursa Hughes Maguire. He married Dani Foreman June 21, 1990 in Eldred and she survives.

Also surviving are two step children, Terry Fitzgerrel of Jerseyville, Lisa Foreman of Alton, two granddaughters, Ashley Santoni and Jennifer Cox, and four great grandchildren, James Toombs, Kosten Geer, Brittany Highley, and Kaylee Santoni. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a daughter, Thursa Maguire.

William served in the United States Army. He was an over the road truck driver for over 40 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12 at Eldred Memorial Gardens Cemetery with full military honors. Memorials may be made to Boyd Hospital Cancer Gas Cards. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com