Wilma A. "Bert" Sadler, 101, of Murrayville passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville.

She was born Jan. 18, 1919, in White Hall, the daughter of Sylvia Kessie Koenig. She married Raymond F. Sadler in 1936; he preceded her in death on Aug. 23, 1999.

Surviving are her children, Rama Brennan of Jacksonville, Barb Cockerill of Winchester, Cherylle Evans of Murrayville and Robert Sadler of Aiken, South Carolina; nine grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; 13 great-great-grandchildren; and one great-great-great-grandchild on the way. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Lillian Sadler; two grandchildren, Melora McVay and Tina McVay; one great-great-grandson, Derrick Roberts; three brothers; and four sisters.

Bert was a member of Murrayville Catholic Church. She enjoyed sewing and gardening. Most of all she loved to travel with her husband, Raymond.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Daws Family Funeral Home in South Jacksonville with interment at White Hall Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Heritage Health Activity Fund or the donor's choice. Condolences may be left online at dawsfuneralhome.com.