Wilma E. Walker, 87, of Florissant, Missouri, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Delmar Gardens North in Florissant. She was born Nov. 22, 1932, in Jacksonville, the daughter of George and Bernice Fernandes Vieira. She married John E. Walker on April 24, 1955, in Denver, Colorado, and he preceded her in death on May 25, 2015. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Kathy Walker, and grandson, John Russell Walker, all of Highland; and two sisters, Mary Read and Judy Vieira, both of Jacksonville. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one son, John Steven Walker; one sister, Helen Robinson; and three brothers, Billy, Merle and Harold Glenn Vieira. Mrs. Walker worked in the retail floral industry starting at the age of 16. In 1982, she and her husband started W.W. Florist in Blackjack, Missouri, eventually selling the business in 2007. She then helped her son, Gary, in the wholesale flower industry. Wilma enjoyed spending time with her customers. She especially loved her sons and family. A private family service will be held with burial at Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Jacksonville. Memorials are suggested to Grantfork United Church of Christ. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from May 22 to May 23, 2020.