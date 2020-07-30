1/1
Wilma H. Collins
ROODHOUSE — Wilma H. Collins, 90, of Manchester passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at White Hall Multi-Care and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born Feb. 16, 1930, in Manchester, the daughter of Russell and Cecile Hornbeck Duncan. She married Keith Collins on June 13, 1948, in Manchester.

Surviving are her husband, Keith of Manchester; a daughter, Jean Ann (Gary) Bickmeier of White Hall; two grandsons, Daniel (Jeanette) Benner of Littleton and Gary (Naemi) Bickmeier of Manhattan, Kansas; three great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a brother, William (Darlene) Duncan of Manchester. Wilma was preceded in death by three siblings, Robert Duncan, Ruth Thompson and Jean Greenwalt.

Wilma was a member of Manchester Baptist Church. She was an accountant until her retirement. She was an avid gardener, seamstress and world traveler.

Private services will be Saturday at Daws Family Funeral Home in Roodhouse, with interment at Manchester Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Manchester Cemetery. Condolences may be left online at dawsfuneralhome.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daws Family Funeral Home, Roodhouse
202 West Franklin
Roodhouse, IL 62082
(217) 243-0444
