Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hinchliff-Pearson-West, Galesburg 1070 West Fremont Street Galesburg , IL 61401 (309)-343-2101 Graveside service 10:00 AM East Linwood Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

GALESBURG — Mr. Wilton Wayne Thompson Jr., 88, of Jacksonville and formerly of Galesburg died at 3:07 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Care in Jacksonville.



Wilton was born on May 25, 1930, in Davenport, Iowa, to Wilton W. Sr. and Gertrude (Shively) Thompson. He married Ruth Hall in East Peoria on May 28, 1950. After 64 years of marriage, she preceded him in death on Oct. 30, 2014.



He is survived by two sons, Rodney Thompson and Wesley Thompson, both of Galesburg; two grandchildren, Sarah (Dustin) Cook and Teresita Thompson, both of Jacksonville; and one great-grandchild, Tiffany Spencer of Jacksonville.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; one son, Gregory Thompson; one daughter, Audrey Thompson; and one brother, Richard Thompson.



Wilton and his family moved around a lot during his childhood; most recently he has lived in Pekin, Galesburg and Jacksonville. He graduated in 1948 from East Peoria High School. After high school, Wilton worked as a mechanical engineer for WABCO for 10 years, then for Comprehensive Designers for another 20 years before retiring in 1982. Wilton is a former member of Forrest Hill Methodist Church in Peoria and was attending Grace United Methodist Church in Jacksonville. He was very involved in the local Boy Scouts troop, leading the expedition to the 1964 Valley Forge Jamboree. He also was founding director of the Pekin Main Street program.



Cremation will be accorded. A memorial graveside service is planned for 10 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at East Linwood Cemetery with the Rev. Lewis Woods officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to DD Homes-Thompson Home (where his sons live) Activity Fund. Hinchliff-Pearson-West Funeral Directors and Cremation Services in Galesburg are assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at GALESBURG — Mr. Wilton Wayne Thompson Jr., 88, of Jacksonville and formerly of Galesburg died at 3:07 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Care in Jacksonville.Wilton was born on May 25, 1930, in Davenport, Iowa, to Wilton W. Sr. and Gertrude (Shively) Thompson. He married Ruth Hall in East Peoria on May 28, 1950. After 64 years of marriage, she preceded him in death on Oct. 30, 2014.He is survived by two sons, Rodney Thompson and Wesley Thompson, both of Galesburg; two grandchildren, Sarah (Dustin) Cook and Teresita Thompson, both of Jacksonville; and one great-grandchild, Tiffany Spencer of Jacksonville.He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; one son, Gregory Thompson; one daughter, Audrey Thompson; and one brother, Richard Thompson.Wilton and his family moved around a lot during his childhood; most recently he has lived in Pekin, Galesburg and Jacksonville. He graduated in 1948 from East Peoria High School. After high school, Wilton worked as a mechanical engineer for WABCO for 10 years, then for Comprehensive Designers for another 20 years before retiring in 1982. Wilton is a former member of Forrest Hill Methodist Church in Peoria and was attending Grace United Methodist Church in Jacksonville. He was very involved in the local Boy Scouts troop, leading the expedition to the 1964 Valley Forge Jamboree. He also was founding director of the Pekin Main Street program.Cremation will be accorded. A memorial graveside service is planned for 10 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at East Linwood Cemetery with the Rev. Lewis Woods officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to DD Homes-Thompson Home (where his sons live) Activity Fund. Hinchliff-Pearson-West Funeral Directors and Cremation Services in Galesburg are assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at h-p-w.com. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on May 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close