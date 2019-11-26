Zavion Joshton Stone (2019 - 2019)
Zavion Joshton Stone, infant son of Zerell Stone and Sierra Miller of Jacksonville, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.

He was born Nov. 20, 2019.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother, Zerell Stone Jr.; his paternal grandmother, Doris Stone of Jacksonville; and his maternal grandfather, Gregory Emmons of Jacksonville.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Harley Stone; and his maternal grandmother, Cynthia Emmons.

Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Nov. 26, 2019
