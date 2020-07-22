GREENFIELD — Zelda Marie "Tootie" Webb, 90, of Greenfield passed away Monday, July 21, 2020, at Jerseyville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born Oct. 23, 1929, in Carrollton to Earl and Frankie (Perry) Bailey.

Surviving are two sons, James of North Dakota and Larry of Greenfield; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Ida Belle Edwards of Greenfield and Shirley Mohr of Wrights; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant daughter, Mary Ann; two sisters, Betty and Edna; and three brothers, Earl, Donald and Charles.

Tootie was a member of Bethlehem Tabernacle church in Greenfield. She loved planting and caring for her flowers and spending time with her family.

Private family services will be held with burial to follow at Hickory Grove Cemetery near Wrights. Memorials are suggested to Bethlehem Tabernacle church and may be mailed care of Shields-Bishop Funeral Home, 604 Walnut St., Greenfield, IL. Online condolences may be left at shields-bishopfh.com.