With profound sadness we announce the passing of Dr. Abu Azhar Syed at the young age of 64 years old, surrounded by his family on April 4, 2020. He was the devoted husband for 38 years of Syeda; proud father of Noreen (Khadir), Naz (Mauricio) and Imran and loving grandfather to Leena, Zaara and Rafael. He will be greatly missed by his whole family, including his mother, sisters, brother, nephews, nieces and many friends. He will be remembered for his outgoing, friendly, fun and loving nature and by his patients for his countless years serving the community as a dedicated Respirologist. In memory of Abu, donations to the Lung Association will be greatly appreciated. https://www.lung.ca/lung-research
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 8, 2020