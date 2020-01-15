|
Entered into rest peacefully at her home in Lindsay on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Adele (nee Brown), in her 88th year, wife of the late Robert (Bob) Bryce (1993). Loving mother of Jim and his wife Deanna of Guam, and Lois and her husband Michael Ricciardi of Florida. Lovingly remembered by her four grandchildren and by her seven great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Judy (Mrs. Bill Muzzi) of Lindsay, Carole (Mrs. Charles Spellen) of Whitby, Stephen (Barbara) Brown of Dearborn, Michigan and predeceased by her brother William "Gus". Fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews. In keeping with Adele's wishes, cremation has taken place. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family at the STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE, 24 Mill Street, Lindsay K9V 2L1 (705-324-3205) on Monday, January 20th from 1:00 P.M. until time of A Celebration of Life Service in the chapel at 2:00 P.M. If desired, memorial donations to the SickKids Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences may be directed to www.stoddartfuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 15, 2020