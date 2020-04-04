|
We bid farewell to our dear mom, grandma, and great grandma, Ruth Thompson. She passed away Thursday, April 2 at the age of 93. Agnes Ruth Thompson, born February 25, 1927, was the daughter of Armine (nee Anderson) and Clayton Kerr. She's missed by her children, Bill, Murray (Marian, predeceased 2018), Cherylyn (David Dick), and Barry (Paula). Her brothers Claude (Marilyn), Clayton and Fred (Linda), as well as sister-in-law Mildred, mourn her as well. She's predeceased by her husband Robert (2016), son Paul (1986), her parents, and siblings, Burritt, Euris and Clare. Ruth was a proud grandmother of Marc, Danielle, Lesley (Laurent Santini), Curtis, Ryan (Kate), Lindsey (Chris Bond), Allison, Elizabeth, Joseph and Sarah. She leaves behind great-grandchildren Jack, Finn and Rhys, and Brielle and Henley. Ruth was the proud original owner of Ruth's Dress Salon, later known as Thompson's Ready to Wear. She will be missed for her warmth and kindness, her generosity, her desserts and her hospitality. She leaves an incredible legacy of kindness, diligence, the importance of family, and that you can never have too many desserts to choose from. Arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, MONK CHAPEL. A private family burial has taken place and a Celebration of Ruth's life will take place at a later date. Friends and family may, if desired, make a donation in Ruth's memory to Trinity United Church or Pinecrest Nursing Home Resident's Fund. Please visit www.hendrenfuneralhome.com to read the full tribute written for Ruth, to make a donation, and/or to leave a condolence for her family. You may also call 705-738-3222.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 4, 2020