It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Aileen (Ilene) at the Centennial Place LTC, Millbrook, on Saturday, October 10, 2020 with family and Jebby by her side at the age of 82. Ilene Wilson was the beloved wife of the late John Melbourne "Mel" Wilson. Daughter of the late Arthur and Dorothy Martin (nee Davis). Survived by her brother Ken Martin and sisters Beatrice Morin and Carolyn Bracken. Predeceased by her sisters Marlene Logan and Gwen Logan and brothers Gord Moore, Bill Martin, Larry Martin and Sam Moore. Ilene will be forever missed by her children Terry Larmer (Cathy), Lisa Wilson, Mike Wilson (Mary) and Mel (Boo) Wilson. She will also be greatly missed by her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Ilene will always be remembered for her love of her many pets, her beautiful gardens and her painting. We would like to give our heartfelt thanks to Dr. Mark Robinson and all the nurses, PSW's, and staff for the greatest care, dedication and compassion given to our mom. Cremation has taken place and a private family service will follow at a later date. In memory of Ilene, donations to the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Fallis & Shields Funeral Home, Millbrook, and online condolences or donations may be made at fallis-shields.com
.