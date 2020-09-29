Aileen Howell entered into rest at the Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the age of 83. Aileen Barrett is the beloved wife of George Howell. Loving mother of Bill (Sheila) and Bob (Cynthia) Howell. Cherished grandmother of Mathew (Brittany) Howell, Nathaniel (Karissa) Mason, Johathan Howell, Jacob Howell, Jesse Howell, Mike (Rachel) Shaw also great grandmother of Trinell Shaw, Phoenix Shaw, Ares Shaw, Hailey Howell, Ryleigh Howell, Cole Mason and Nolan Mason. Survived by her sister Marion Thomlinson and brother John Barrett. Aileen will be fondly remembered by Roger Barrett and the Howell families. Predeceased by her brother Keith. There will be a celebration of Aileen's life on Saturday, October 31st at Celebrations, 35 Lindsay Street North, Lindsay at 1:00 pm with reception to follow. Interment of her remains will take place at Eden Cemetery, Cambray Ontario. If desired memorial donations to the Ontario Heart and Stroke Foundation may be made at the Mackey Funeral Home or online at www.mackeys.ca
. COVID-19 protocols will be strictly adhered to. Face masks and social distancing are required to be in attendance at Celebrations. Attendance may be restricted at Eden Cemetery.