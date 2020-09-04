1/1
Alan HURSEY
Passed away at Case Manor Care Community on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Our family lost a wonderful man. Alan fell in love with our mother 41 years ago, and we were blessed to have him in our lives. Alan has joined his wife Lynn Roy, his mother, his older brother Clive and younger brother Eddie. He leaves behind Keith and Cheryl Roy and family, and Jacqueline Roy and family. We would like to thank Case Manor for their care and excellent service. Alan will be sadly missed by us all. Arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, MONK CHAPEL, Bobcaygeon. Cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-738-3222.

Published in Kawartha Region News on Sep. 4, 2020.
