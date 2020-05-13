Alan James HUGHES
1948 - 2020
Al passed away peacefully at Caressant Care Mary Street Lindsay, after suffering a stroke. He had been bravely battling Alzheimer's for years with a positive outlook that inspired his friends and family. Much loved husband of Ann (née Tamlin) for 53 years. Loving father to Trevor (predeceased), Kim (Peter Handley), and Pam. Proud grandpa of Mick and Charlie. Lovingly remembered by Doug Lindsay of Calgary. Loved younger brother of John (Hilde), Hugh (Ann), and Dave (Judy); and brother-in-law Barry Tamlin (Janice). His kind nature will be remembered by many nieces and nephews, family, and friends. Cremation has taken place and a family service will be held at a later time. If desired, donations can be made to St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church Lindsay or Community Care Kawartha Lakes through Stoddart Funeral Home, 24 Mill Street, Lindsay or online at stoddartfuneralhome.com


Published in Kawartha Region News on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
