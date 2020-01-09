|
While surrounded by his loving family, Clare passed away at the Ross Memorial Hospital on Friday, December 27, 2019, at the age of 82. Beloved husband and best friend of Anna (nee Moore) for 58 years. Loving father of Kevin (Carolyn) and Terry (Diane). Proud grandfather of Brittany (Ryan) and Kelsey (Harrison), Erin (Josh) and Riley (Paige). Cherished brother of Stuart (Jackie), Harry (Alma), Marie Cornish (late John), Ron (Tanis), Brian (Judy) and Ken. Brother-in-law of Barb Jenkins (Charles), Marie Sloan (Todd) and Betty Archer (Percy). Dear uncle to many nieces and nephews. Clare is predeceased by his parents Joe and Helen (nee Seeley), brothers Charles, Raymond and Percy, and brother-in-law Roy Moore (late Bev). He will be fondly remembered by his family, friends and all who knew him. In keeping with Clare's wishes, cremation has taken place. Interment to take place at the Little Britain Christian Cemetery with immediate family. If desired, memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Society or a would be greatly appreciated.