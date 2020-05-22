Drummond, Alberta Leone Peacefully on Sunday May 17, 2020 at St. Joseph at Fleming. Beloved wife of the late Alan. Loving mother of Robert (Kim) and Reginald (Rose). Proud grandma of Marissa (Ryan Hughes), Spencer and Austin. Great grandmother to Theo and Henry. Alberta will also be fondly remembered by her extended family and friends. The family would like to express their heart felt gratitude to both Jackson Creek Manor and St. Joseph at Fleming for their stellar care. Cremation has taken place, interment of cremated remains Upper Keene Cemetery. Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.nisbettfuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on May 22, 2020.